A worried Atlantis mother is looking for information regarding her missing 32-year-old son who was last seen on April 3.

Erica Johnson said Michael Atson left home between 2pm and 3pm that day and despite reports of him being seen in Table View, he still hasn’t been found.

“Michael lives in between myself and my niece, who is around the corner from the house,” the mom explains.

“That Sunday, he was staying there but while the family were talking in one room, Michael just left the house and we have not seen him since.

“He also left his phone at home. We are worried because he has Type 1 diabetes and the last time he had insulin was before he went missing.”

The 49-year-old mother said Michael was diagnosed with severe diabetes two years ago.

“He would not go out of the house much because of his diabetes and the fact that he must take insulin three times a day.

“Since he went missing, I reached out to everybody and anybody that might have seen him but nobody knows where he is.

“We got a few calls to say he was seen in Table View or the Sunnydale area but when we went to check, it turned out to be untrue.

“Michael has an eight-year-old son who lives in the Northern Cape and I checked with them but there is no luck there.”

Anyone who has information can contact the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit on 071 639 8344.

[email protected]