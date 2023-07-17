Heartless thieves robbed a church vrot en kaal during load shedding. According to Pastor Randall Pienaar of the Volle Evangelie Kerk van God Belmont Worship Tabernacle, this was the fourth church to be targeted by skelms over the past month.

He said the three previous break-ins also occurred on a Friday night. SAD: Pastor Randall Pienaar. Pictures: Solly Lottering His church, located on Old Paarl Road in Kraaifontein, suffered losses of at least R100 000. On Sunday, his congregation couldn’t attend church service as detectives were still processing the crime scene.

Pastor Randall says the burglary at the church, which has an alarm system, was discovered on Saturday morning. “At about 8am, I received a call from our dance ministry leader Clarese September about the break-in. I immediately called the person who installed our alarm,” he says. UNHOLY DEED: Jason Pieterse next to where TVs were mounted at the Kraaifontein kerk. Picture: Solly Lottering “A lot of our things were stolen such as the power amp, monitors, speakers, condensers, cordless mics, my headset, drum cymbals, nagmaal jugs and plates and the TV set. We also discovered that the alarm system was ripped out of the wall.

“The break-in happened during Stage 6 load shedding when we had four hours of darkness. “We have calculated losses of R80 000 already but more things were stolen, for example the taps in the kitchen and men’s toilets. “On Saturday night, members slept inside the church in case the thieves came back.

“[On Sunday] we couldn’t use the church as detectives didn’t dust for fingerprints yet.” Heartless thieves robbed a church rot en kaal during load shedding. Picture: Solly Lottering Pastor Randall says it seems skelms are targeting the holy places as they are seen as soft targets: “I want to warn other church leaders to be alert especially during load shedding, as the other three churches that I’m aware of were also targeted during blackouts on a Friday night. “Make sure your alarm systems work and have back-up power to keep working when there is load shedding.