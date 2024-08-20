The 17-year-old boy accused of killing Hoërskool Overberg pupil Deveney Nel made a brief first appearance in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the teen was charged with murder and was taken to a place of safety.

The matter was held in camera, due to the suspect being a minor. The suspect who was known to Deveney and her school community, was arrested by detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit on Friday just before midnight. Deveney disappeared two weeks ago, when her school hosted a sports day. Her mother reported her missing when she failed to take her transport home.

It is believed that the Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death and her body hidden in the school’s locked storeroom. At court around 40 protestors gathered outside calling for justice for Deveney. Bernard Pieters, the Head of Community Activation for Kaapse Forum, said: “Cape Forum calls on all members of the public to join or at least support their local safety initiatives. We hope to see the same effectiveness and speed seen by SAPS in similar cases where children were murdered.”

One Billion Rising SA member and community activist Tania Bippert said communities across the whole of Theewaterskloof stood together. “We ask that he is tried as an adult as we need to consider the severity of the crime committed, against an innocent life.” NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused would be kept at a place of safety while the investigation continues.