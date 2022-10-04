Tears flowed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the murder trial of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons from Ocean View was again postponed, this time for another year due to a lack of judges. The klein Emaan was gunned down during a gang shooting on February 25, 2020.

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks appeared before Judge Alma de Wet on Monday. It was revealed that the trial would not go ahead. ON TRIAL: Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks are alleged Junky Funky Kids gangsters The two alleged Junky Funky Kids gangsters are charged with the murder of Emaan, who was shot in the chest and hand while playing in front of her home in Libra Street. Her death sparked an uproar among residents, who during a vigil burnt five homes they believed belonged to drug merts.

Basson and Fredericks were allegedly trying to shoot members of a rival gang. They face one charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The State prosecutor said the matter could not go ahead as planned and that a trial date of October 2, 2023, has been scheduled.

He called for the case to be put on the pre-trial roll on November 25 to see whether an earlier date could be arranged. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Emaan’s dad Azmir said they are disappointed with the ongoing delays. “As a family we are very disappointed that we have to wait another year for the trial to start,” he said.