A disabled father is fuming because his daughter’s school keeps her in detention for wearing a nose ring.

Isaac Bailey of Macassar tells the Daily Voice that Zandvliet High School never informed him about their code of conduct until he complained to the Western Cape Education Department.

“I tried to call the school and no one picked up, there was no response.”

The 46-year-old – who is separated from his wife – says he suffered a stroke in 2020 which left him in need of constant care.

“I am disabled and need her at home to assist me and now he [teacher] goes out of his way to give her detention for Lord only knows what.”

Zoe Bailey, 16, says she is being picked on by a male teacher, who kept her in detention for two hours after school.

“The same sir is always coming after me about the nose ring, he picks on me every time even when I’m wearing a mask, and it is not visible,” the Grade 10 pupil says.

“He told me that I must take the mask off so he could see if I had it on and I did, so he ordered me to take it out and hand it over to him and I refused because I knew I was not going to get it back.”

“He then sent me home and that was two weeks ago on a Friday and I got detention.”

The teen says she loves wearing her nose stud and can’t understand why she’s being singled out.

“I have stopped wearing it for now because I am tired of the teacher coming after me.

“But most of the girls and the boys do and he does nothing to them.

“I don’t know why he is after me when I had just started going to the school this year.”

POLICY: Zandvliet High gave teen warning and sent her home. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

WCED spokesperson Unathi Booi says: “The learner was allegedly told to remove the nose ring during the morning screening process by the principal and two other educators, as it is against the code of conduct.

“The learner was given a warning following this incident.

“The school code of conduct states that no earrings, jewellery, accessories, coloured contact lenses or visible tattoos are allowed.

“The parent was sent a copy of the code of conduct but the learner has returned to the school with the nose ring, after being given a warning.

“There have been no other incidents reported to the principal regarding the teacher and the learner.”

