Law enforcement officers patrolling the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of yesterday led to the arrest of a hijacker who turned out to be a police detective. According to the Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, law enforcement and the Area West teams had a besige night in the city.

Officers managed to vang several abalone poachers shortly after midnight, while Smith also said that wakker patrolmen noted a hijacking in progress at a Caltex petrol station in Buitengracht Street around 3am. “Officers used their vehicle to block the getaway of the hijacked vehicle, a white Polo Vivo, arresting the suspect behind the wheel. Three other suspects in their silver Polo managed to escape,” Smith said. He added that information was received that the suspect is believed to be a detective at the Rondebosch police station.

He said this information is currently being followed up on. “This is a sad occurrence followed directly on the trail of the Johannesburg Metro police [who] also arrested a person in possession of a stolen vehicle, who later was discovered to be a Saps member,” Smith added. “With any enforcement entity, a serious effort must be placed on protecting the ethos and reputation of the entity. Corruption must be acted upon instantly when discovered or reported.