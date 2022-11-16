A desperate community is looking for a missing man who is believed to have been killed in a bundu court. Unathi ‘Nathi’ November was last seen leaving his Nyanga home with friends on September 26.

His family was told that Nathi and his pelle ran into trouble in Delft and were assaulted by angry community members near the Luzuko bridge. Thulani Phike, who is Unathi’s neighbour, gathered people on Tuesday and they went in search of the body. STARTED SEARCH PARTY: Neighbour Thulani Phike. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We heard a lot of stories about why they were killed; some said it was a mistaken identity, while some say they stole phones and then also that the man who went to pick them up had been wanted for a crime he committed,” he explains.

“The three guys who were with Unathi have been found, their bodies were recovered by their own families. “Nathi’s body has not been found yet and that is why we decided to go to the place he was last seen being assaulted at. But we found nothing and are hoping that the police will assist the family in searching for the body.” Thulani states that Unathi had never been to Delft before.

“We can’t say that he is with friends or anything like that. “We know that he was murdered and all we want is his body so the family can bury him.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg adds: “This office can confirm that a missing person file was opened for the person mentioned in your enquiry.