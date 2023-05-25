If you live in the Western Cape and have always wanted to join the navy, now is your chance. The South African Navy has embarked on a national recruitment drive for divers from April 24 to May 30.

The Western Cape leg takes place at the SA Navy Dive School in Simon’s Town next week, from May 29 and 30. The SA Navy have criss-crossed the country in search of potential divers and the Western Cape is your last chance if you have missed all the other provinces. Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a rof selection process that will include physical training and water activities.

For water activities, they will be required to conduct a 300m freestyle swim, 50m snorkel swim, 50m swim with a diving mask full of water, 25m underwater swim and 50m weight-belt swim. For physical activities, they will be required to do a 2.4km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups. Successful candidates will be subjected to the HR recruitment process and will form part of the 2024 Military Skills Development Skills Intake.