The family of slain Mitchells Plain teen Zanton Basson have petitioned the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court to deny bail for his alleged killer. Tears flowed at the courtroom on Wednesday as his heartbroken family told how they were forced to place a picture of the beloved teen at their Christmas table last year.

His friend Micarlo Grove returned to court on Wednesday after being arrested of stabbing Zanton to death. FRIEND: Micarlo Grove is accused of murder. The incident at Westgate Mall on November 18 saw the top pupil from Rocklands High die in hospital after being stabbed in the chest. At the time, his shocked family explained they were told that an argument broke out between the friends after Zanton corrected Micarlo for being rude to an elderly mens and the latter turned and stabbed his pel.

Zanton was rushed to Melomed Hospital where after being stabilised, he took a turn for the worse and died. During proceedings on Wednesday, Micarlo’s lawyer told the court that his client was a first-time offender and should be granted bail. But the prosecutor informed the magistrate that the State would be opposing bail due to the seriousness of the crime.

REMEMBERS: Glynnis Basson. The hearing was postponed to February 9 when Micarlo’s legal team will have to prove why his release would be in the interest of justice. Hartseer ouma Glynnis, 53, handed over a petition to the court consisting of 350 signatures calling for Micarlo’s bail application to be denied. “No bail for him today because he killed an innocent child, my grandchild. He showed no remorse the last time that we were here,” Glynnis told the Daily Voice.

“His family was smiling but God knows better. “We are so emotional and are grateful for the people that are supporting us and we have 350 signatures that are all with us.” ‘WE SAY NO!’ Mense opposing bail for the accused, placarded outside the court yesterday. The granny added: “We did not have a good Christmas because we had to be by his grave. His seat for lunch was empty.