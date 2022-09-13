The family of slain Manenberg hawker Fadwah Gallie are calling on the court to deny the bail application of her alleged killer. Standing outside Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday her hartseer mother Fatima called for justice for her 30-year-old daughter, who was killed during a gang shooting.

Fadwah was shot on August 25 while walking to a winkel with a friend. According to mense, the popular meisie came under fire as a gunman opened fire on two alleged skollies who were nearby and mistook her for a man. GATVOL: Family and friends want justice for Gallie At the time, Fatima told the Daily Voice that she was told by witnesses that as Fadwah came around the corner she was confronted by the gunman who shot her in the head.

Fadwah and an alleged skollie were killed in the skietery while another man was injured and sent to hospital. Nico “Millions” Stoffberg was gevang a week later while hiding in Athlone. Stoffberg faces charges of double murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is currently in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.