The man accused of murdering Denecke Presence from Macassar has abandoned his bail application. Geraldo Solomons, 55, appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he faces charges of murder and kidnapping.

The 10-year-old’s body was found floating in the Marvin Park river in Macassar on Sunday, 12 March, a day after she was reported missing. Denecke was reportedly last seen on 11 March in the vicinity of the taxi rank in Musica Avenue. Her body was discovered in the river by a family friend who was helping to search for her.

The body of a 10-year-old Denecke Present. Denecke’s family had been renting a room in Solomons’ flat for the past three years. Solomons appeared in court with his lawyer where he abandoned his bail application and opted to remain behind bars. The case was postponed until 4 May for further investigation.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer indicated to the Magistrate that important details are also still being prepared for the state to strengthen their case. Photos from the crime scene, the autopsy, and statements from witnesses are being arranged. Police are also examining CCTV footage.

Denecke’s dad, Dirkie, says he feels the wheels of justice are turning. PLEASED: Dad Dirkie Presence. “Die Here is besig om te werk aan die saak. The fact that he abandoned his bail says to me that he is guilty but we are just hoping that things will get better by the next court date.” The father also had praise for police, saying they’ve been very hands-on with his daughter’s case: “This inspector Norman, he is showing me that he does his work, anything that he does I stand with him.”

When the Daily Voice visited Denecke’s home, neighbours were tight-lipped about Solomons. Meanwhile, residents have handed in a petition with more than 2250 signatures, calling for Denecke’s killer to remain behind bars for the duration of the trial. SUPPORT: Residents at court. Rhoda Bazier, chairperson of the Macassar CPF, tells the Daily Voice: “As a community, we are standing together but we are very sad that a 55-year-old man could kill a 10-year-old child.