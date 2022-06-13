Angry residents of a Kensington informal settlement burnt tyres and blocked off part of Voortrekker Road on Saturday night after law enforcement demolished their shacks. The settlement is located next to the Wingfield navy base.

The land owners say they did not call the cops. Maxi Mahloane, of the Ndabeni Trust, said: “For the last few years people have been renting out land on the property and shacks have been illegally put up on the property. “While we feel for those who are just trying to put a roof over their heads, we cannot condone land invasion.

“We heard after the protest that some sort of incident happened and that is why law enforcement was called in, but we did not notify the officials. We have been in meetings with the community to resolve the issue. “I later found out there were multiple complaints made by residents of nearby communities which resulted in the removal of the structures.” When the Daily Voice visited the area, the residents did not wish to comment, instead saying that they were in talks with various groups including ward 56 councillor Helen Jacobs.

FIERY BARRICADE: Kensington. Picture supplied Jacobs says she was on the scene: “Myself and representatives of neighbourhood groups including the CPF and Ndabeni Trust ratepayers’ Association arrived at the scene to calm the situation down. “We were greeted by a group of 10-15 residents of the informal settlement and we have since had multiple meetings to discuss a way forward which includes finding a suitable location for the community.” Wayne Dyason, law enforcement spokesperson, confirmed law enforcement was on the scene accompanying housing officials.