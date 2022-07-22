Angry parents descended on Portlands Primary in Mitchells Plain on Thursday morning to shut it down, claiming a building was “falling apart” and they feared for their children’s safety. More than 100 parents picketed outside the school with placards following a meeting on Wednesday night where they decided to shut the school down a day after the third term started.

However, the school was reopened following a visit from education department officials, but parents say they are waiting to see if the promises made will be kept. Ezra Williams, the dad of a Grade 5 pupil, said: “The E-block where the grades 4 till 7 attend looks like a war zone,” he tells the Daily Voice. “There are cracks in the slabs on the balconies where the children must walk, the walls on the inside are full of holes and there is scaffolding keeping the roof up in some of the classrooms.

PROBLEMATIC: The weak structure “That building was condemned in 2012 and 10 years later nothing has changed, so the parents have the right to ask what has been going on. “I have spoken many times with the principal about how we can help and she is saying that they need help in repairing the damages, but I think it is now at the point where the school must be thrown down.” Principal Elaine Braaf said in the interim, the Western Cape Education Department will send prefab classes to house the students while the problematic building has been cordoned off.

“There is an ongoing issue with the building and we are looking into doing repairs with the help of the department. Now we are awaiting the prefab classes as the children’s education is our main concern,” the palie says. UPSETTING: Parents at Portlands Primary School, Mitchells Plain. Picture supplied WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says: “After a visit by senior WCED officials, a block of 18 classrooms will be cordoned off to mitigate risk. “The WCED has recommended the placement of 18 additional mobile units at the school as a short-term solution.

“The school will implement a rotating timetable for some grades while the mobiles are being procured and constructed. “The district will be supporting the school with the learner resource packs for additional support. “Learners whose parents are unable to have their children at home during the rotation period will be accommodated at the school and supervised.