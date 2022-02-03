Manenberg cops are on the hunt for five skelms who robbed and kidnapped two men delivering entjies in Vanguard Estate yesterday morning.

According to a source, the dramatic scene played out in Aarde Street shortly after 9am as the delivery van stopped.

“They work for British American Tobacco and the driver and his partner where delivering cigarettes to a shop in the road.

“They parked and went inside and on their way back to the van two Quantums stopped.”

The source says five men got out of the Quantum vans and held the two delivery men at gunpoint.

“Two of the suspects pointed them with guns and instructed them to open the vehicle.

“They stole approximately 50 boxes of entjies and an undisclosed amount of money.

“They also kidnapped the two victims by forcing them into the Quantums and drove away.

“Several hours later, the two delivery men were found in Gugulethu and were unharmed,” adds the source.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: “This office can confirm that the incident occurred at 9.15am in Aarde Street, Vanguard Estate.

“An undisclosed amount of cigarettes and cash was stolen.

CONFIRMED: Capt. FC van Wyk

“The victims were dropped off in Gugulethu and were taken to Manenberg SAPS and their company informed.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Captain Louie on 021 699 9400 or 08600 10111.

[email protected]