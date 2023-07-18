In a first for the Cape Metro, the Western Cape Department of Social Development has launched a Victim Empowerment Programme Forum and Gender-Based Violence Ambassadors model in Delft. The official launch took place at Delft Civic Centre on Monday, and was a call to action following an imbizo which was held in April, when residents raised concerns and provided suggestions to combat GBV and support victims.

Forty-three GBV cases were reported between April and June in Delft. Last year, a total of 210 cases were reported. NEW INITIATIVE: Delft victim support programme.Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Katlego Phiri, from the Delft Department of Social Development, said 25 ambassadors – volunteers from the community – completed a four-week training programme.

“They are already serving as first responders in the community so they do deal with GBV cases,” Phiri explained. “They will be rendering psycho-social support to victims of gender-based violence in the community of Delft.” The ambassadors are identifiable by their neon sashes and will provide information about victim support programmes and services available for the intervention and prevention of GBV to residents in Delft.

Phiri added that the only other programme like this in the province is in the Swartland Municipality. Newly-inducted GBV ambassador Soeraya Davids said: “I decided to become a GBV ambassador because our community is crying out for help, so I just wanted to do my part. “My hope is that all these initiatives will have stakeholders working together for the good of Delft.”

TRAINING: Katlego Phiri.Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) The VEP Forum will meet for the first time next month. It brings together representatives from different community organisations, like the Delft Seniors Forum and Delft Neighbourhood Watch, NGOs like the Trauma Centre, Safeline, and Molo Songololo, the Thuthuzela Care Centre, the Department of Health and Wellness’ Violence Prevention Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority, and SAPS, so that violence prevention and victim support services are streamlined in Delft. Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) Forum and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Ambassadors programme in Delft.PICTURES: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, added: “It is only through partnerships with the community, NGOs, and all government spheres that we can make any difference in preventing and facing head on violence against women, children, members of the LGBTQI+ community, and men.”