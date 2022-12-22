A Delft woman says she has been living for an entire week without krag. According to 27-year-old Diyana Dollie from Voorbrug, her electricity went out last Wednesday in accordance with the load-shedding schedule but never came back on.

body.copy.bold: “It’s been almost eight days now. On Wednesday, our power went out, and it never came back,” Dollie explains. She says despite contacting Eskom, there’s been no assistance: “I already have more than 10 reference numbers. Eskom came out on Sunday and told us that they will send out a private company on Monday. “I went to Bellville to find out what the story is about the private company that’s supposed to fix the problem,and this guy tells me that they don’t keep track,“ Dollie says.

The kwaad vrou tells the Daily Voice that her family’s hopes of enjoying a Christmas lunch are in jeopardy. “This is the worst punishment that a person could get, knowing there won’t be Christmas food. I ran out of food and meat,” she says. “Sunday when I cleaned my fridge I cried to my husband for all the food we had to throw away. I spent my money sorting my family out with food supply that had to last us until end of January and here we lost everything.”

She adds: “Why are they doing this to us? Don’t they have a heart? We have small children who need to eat, and yet we lost so much of our food." The frustrated lady adds that this has now caused cable theft to increase in the area. When the Voice reached out to Eskom, it couldn’t confirm Dollie’s claims but indicates that it continues to heighten security in hotspot areas.