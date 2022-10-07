A Delft family is appealing for help finding a woman who went missing nine years ago. Nicole Williams aka Nikki, then aged 22, was last seen at her home in Voorbrug on April 9, 2013.

However, her mom Nadia remains hopeful and has appealed to anyone with information to come forward. “She had actually left home and stayed with a friend, at the time we had not heard from her for two weeks and I started to reach out to her friends and all the feedback we got was they haven’t seen her, or don’t know where she is and that was when we reported her missing,” Nadia says. LAST SEEN IN 2013: Nicole Williams, 22 “There have been multiple leads, and me and my husband and police followed up on it but nothing panned out.

“Some said she was on her way to Parkwood or Leiden, some said Grassy Park, and all of this was followed up but niks,” she adds. Nadia explains that her daughter was reported missing in April 2013, but there is a possibility that she went already missing in March. “The roommate she lived with is on drugs and has been of no help, she just said Nicole left and went to Leiden,” she says.