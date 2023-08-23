A mother from Delft fears for her child’s mental health and safety as the teen boy has been subjected to constant bullying at Belhar High School. Lamees Bougaard, 36, from Leiden says her 17-year-old son who is in Grade 10 sells lekkers at school to earn an extra income for the family, but last year a group of boys – who call themselves the V-Clan – started demanding “tax” from him.

“His father works alone and I am a stay-at-home mom,” Lamees explains. “He started selling Chippa chips and lollipops last year and these bullies would tax him, they have assaulted him before but I wasn’t aware. “He explained to the SGB [school governing body] and that was when I wanted to make a case, but they begged me not to. In July I noticed a change in his behaviour and he told me they started again and they got a R20 out of him.”

She said her son stayed at home for three weeks because he was afraid. Lamees forced him to go back but fears he will drop out due to the bullying. She has opened cases of assault, racketeering and intimidation against the alleged bullies.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Belhar SAPS is investigating. “Reports suggested that the victim is being bullied by fellow learners on the premises of an institute of learning in Belhar,” he added. “The investigating officer is following up on all information at his disposal.”