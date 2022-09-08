To celebrate the upgrades of a soccer pitch in Delft, the local league association will be hosting a Heritage Day jol where they are inviting local mense to participate. Ebrahim Jattiem, chairperson of the Delft Local Football Association, said the event on September 24 will not only celebrate the new football pitches in Voorbrug but also the heritage of the residents.

He has invited anyone interested in hosting stalls to call him. FESTIVITIES: Ebrahim “We now have two astroturf five-a-side football pitches where the Under-10s can play because it is smaller; there are more pitches that are earmarked for future unveilings but we need to raise some funds.” On the day, Ebrahim said U10 players associated with the league will take part while there will also be sporting events for the rest of the laaities and an opportunity for entrepreneurs.

“Besides the five-a-side tournament, there will also be sevens rugby, cricket sixes and other sporting codes where children from the schools can take part in. “We have sent out invites to the schools to organise the other sports while registration is open for local vendors to have stalls. “The requirement for the stalls is to have stuff that celebrates your heritage and we are asking that people also dress up in the appropriate outfits. So if you are Xhosa, then you must have traditional food and dress to celebrate your heritage.”