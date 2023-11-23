Delft police are seeking help in tracing a rape suspect.
The man is being sought by the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) following the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at N2 Gateway in Delft on November 6.
Cops say the meisie and her friend were walking home at 3am when they were accosted by the suspect and his accomplice.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says the girls were robbed at gunpoint before they were separate by the suspects and the 16-year-old was later raped in a shack.
Pojie says: “The victim was walking home with her friend when two suspects approached them, one had a gun and they robbed them of their belongings.
“One of the suspects took her friend in a different direction, while the victim was taken to a shack in Bagzane Street, Leiden, Delft, where the suspect raped her.”
“We appeal to anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the person portrayed in the Identikit to kindly liaise with the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Christelle Frieslaar at 082 522 1040, 021 908 3542 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”