The man is being sought by the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) following the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at N2 Gateway in Delft on November 6.

Cops say the meisie and her friend were walking home at 3am when they were accosted by the suspect and his accomplice.

Delft police are seeking help in tracing a rape suspect. Sketch supplied

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says the girls were robbed at gunpoint before they were separate by the suspects and the 16-year-old was later raped in a shack.

"The victim was walking home with her friend when two suspects approached them, one had a gun and they robbed them of their belongings.