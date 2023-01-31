Several neighbourhood watch groups from Delft took to the streets on Monday to voice their concerns over the lack of job opportunities. According to Reginald Hills, chairperson of the Enough is Enough neighbourhood watch, the City of Cape Town promised them jobs via mayoral projects but said the criteria used are exclusionary.

“Most of us are people at the age of 45 but their criteria are now you must have a driver’s licence and a matric,” he explained. Hills said that their jobs as patrollers are important as they are the first responders. “But no more volunteering, it’s a job. Our next step is to go and demand a stipend from them,” he added.

In an act of defiance, the group collected tin cans to be sold as scrap, while wearing their NHW bibs, to show the City “just what we have to do to provide for our families”. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says his directorate was not aware of a protest but has since received confirmation. Smith previously said neighbourhood watches are volunteer organisations and are neither paid nor receive stipends.