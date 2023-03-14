According to one of his tenants, Rowan ‘Pitty’ Mooitjie was gunned down at about 11pm on Sunday after walking a friend halfway home, when three men came to his house in Zandkloof Street, Delft.

It is believed he was shot over an iPhone he and a friend allegedly sold to someone’s mother that is not working.

“Three jong laaities came into the yard; two came straight into the house looking for Rowan and the other one sat outside. We asked the one outside who are the guys he came with and he said he didn’t know them,” says the tenant, who did not want to be identified.

SCENE: Pitty was shot dead in front of this house.

“I asked them, ‘why are you looking for Rowan?’ and the one said because he and another African guy, who is part of the Bloodline gang, sold an iPhone to his mom but the phone doesn’t want to open and his mom owns a scrapyard.