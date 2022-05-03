A Delft family is seeking answers after a man was stabbed to death at the weekend. Bradwin Hendricks was murdered on Friday by unknown suspects.

His cousin Cheryl Abrahams says he was stabbed in The Hague. “We received the very bad news that our cousin was murdered on Friday night in Delft, The Hague, by the new houses. “Our family is devastated. Our cousin was murdered, stabbed.

“We are looking for anyone with information to come forward.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident in Delft are under investigation. “Delft Police attended a crime scene in Bladdernut court,” he says.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained a stab wound to his chest. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Delft Police are investigating a murder.” Those who knew him posted on Facebook that he was a good person. Alfreda September said: “He was a beautiful young man. My deepest condolences to the family.