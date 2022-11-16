A two-year-old boy showed up at his aunt’s home covered in his mother’s blood after two suspects killed her and her husband. Noziphiwo, 38, and 53-year-old Mzameli Mpongwana were in their Delft home when the gunmen entered and fired six shots.

They first shot the man of the house before shooting his wife. Noziphiwo’s sister Thandiswa Gwadu tells the Daily Voice: “My brother went to fetch lunch at the house around 5.30am and they were still alive. GUNNED DOWN: Noziphiwo, 38 “He did notice that the gate was opened which is something that is unusual.

“He took his lunch and then left. We suspect that when he left, the suspects were in the yard hiding.” The distraught woman says the suspects were dressed in white tops and had black face masks which showed their eyes only. “They first shot my brother-in-law before going to the bathroom where my sister was and they told her to go and lay on the bed and they shot her in front of her toddler son.

“The two-year-old then started calling his mom who was unresponsive, he went to another bedroom where his 10-year-old brother was,” explains Thandiswa. “The brother refused to move and the toddler ended up walking up the street to my sister who lives a few houses away. “He showed up covered in blood and that is how my family got to know about this.”

The victim’s families say they don’t know what the motive could be. BAFFLING: The gunmen entered the home and fired six shots in the attack. Picture: Leon Knipe “I don’t know why they were shot, they were not involved in anything that could have resulted in this situation. “Mzameli was working at Waltons Stationery while my sister was a housewife.

“They have been ripped from their three young sons.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says there have been no arrests. “Delft police are investigating two counts of murder cases after a shooting incident yesterday 5am at a premises in Owen Madikane, Thubelitsha, Delft, where two persons a woman and a man were shot and fatally wounded,” Van Wyk confirms.