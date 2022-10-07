A Delft mother, who had just taken food to her neighbour, was gunned down and killed. Mom-of-two Tasneem Visagie, 32, was shot once in the neck by unknown gunmen in Hartenberg Street on Wednesday night.

Her devastated sister Quanitah du Plessis says: “She was staying a few houses from us; she came that night and she got the food and went to give it to her neighbour. “As she was leaving she was shot, just once, and then she ran back into the house and told them to call an ambulance as she had just been shot.” Quanitah says she heard the gunshot but didn’t think anything of it.

“A friend who lives nearby came to tell us that Tasneem was shot,” she explains. “When we got to the house, she had fallen by the gate and a nurse who lives in the same road came and felt her pulse and said she couldn’t feel it. Tasneem was declared dead on the scene.” Quanitah says the last thing her sister ever did was help someone in need.

“She was a people’s person, she was loved by many and she loved everyone. She inspired everyone she met, just to motivate them,” the grief-stricken vrou adds. “We couldn’t believe it because of the woman that she was.” SCENE: Where a mom of two was shot and killed. Picture supplied Tasneem leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. “Our family is very shocked, we didn’t sleep on Wednesday night,” Quanitah adds.

The victim’s mom is part of a neighbourhood watch in the Voorbrug area. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Delft members responded to a complaint in Voorbrug on Wednesday. Upon arrival in Hardenberg Street at around 8:05pm they found the body of a 32-year-old female who sustained gunshot wounds to her body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene.