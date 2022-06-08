A Delft family are mourning the loss of a 23-year-old man who was shot just a few metres from his home on Sunday night. Family of Mickail van Rooyen, aka Chockie, say he was killed by unknown shooters just before 8pm in Mangoro Street.

“He was lamming with friends here outside, skutting dice when this man came and just started shooting. “He was completely innocent and was never involved with any of the gangsters, some of the guys would talk about that stuff to him but he would just listen and never took part in anything,” said a female family member. While Chockie passed away at the scene, a 30-year-old man was also shot and wounded and is currently recovering in hospital.

The family member added she and the rest of the community are still in shock as it was a normal day until the sounds of gunshots echoed through the area. “We are so sad about what happened to our baby because he was really a good guy that looked after his family. Permy with a smile on his face and just wanted to make people laugh. He also loved just being with people.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.