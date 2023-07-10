The Delft man who has been cleaning his community for the past four years all by himself says he will not give up, despite not getting any help from other residents or the authorities. Mpendulo Sequence has been keeping Leiden clean but is again urging his neighbours to join him.

“No one from the community is assisting me. It becomes so depressing sometimes because it is like I’m fighting a losing battle here,” he said. Mpendulo spends up to eight hours a day sweeping the streets and picking up mense se gemors dumped on fields around Leiden. "It affects my family because who will work for free, but what I am doing is trying to help the people around me,” he explained.

More on this PIC: Delft man’s pledge to keep community dirt free

“This past few months I was cleaning in Queenstown and in Mitchells Plain that is becoming so much like Delft.” DUMPED: RUBBISH Ward councillor Michelle Adonis previously described Mpendulo as an inspiration.“He was one of the first community members to embark on a cleaning campaign. I encourage all community members of Delft to learn from Mpendulo and follow in his footsteps,” Adonis said. However, Mpendulo soek net ‘n bietjie help.

“I don’t need financial help, but I need some spades and bins as well as plastic bags and gloves that help me clean up because I buy the things from my pocket,” he said. KEEPING COMMUNITY CLEAN: Mpendulo Sequence His brother, King Ncubukezi, said Mpendulo should be recognised for his selfless act. “Sometimes I ask myself why would he keep on sacrificing his own time for something for free. No one cares, not even the City bothers to assist with bags,” he added.