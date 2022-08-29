Hundreds of Delft residents took to the streets on Saturday to participate in a ‘Hoot Against GBV’ event while those taking part dressed up as women injured in attacks. Candice van der Rheede, chairperson of the Western Cape missing persons unit, says the event held on Delft Main Road was organised to bring the community together and stamp out gender-based violence in the area.

“We have previously held marches and prayers but that did not work, so we decided to do something different by giving people a visual representation of how women look after abuse and we also handed out pamphlets to the people,” says Van der Rheede. She says people joined in by picketing with placards and many motorists showed their support by hooting. “There were so many cars that drove past and hooted to show their support while they even turned around to come back and hoot again.

“A lot of the ladies used make-up to look like they were bleeding and that really stuck with people because they could see how victims looked. “While we were handing out pamphlets we could see people were learning a lot of new things and we even had people who admitted that they did not know what GBV is. “Some people are not even aware they are victims so we felt it was important to spread the knowledge so they can seek the proper assistance.”