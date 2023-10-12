A Delft ouma claims a Law Enforcement officer shot and killed her dog after chasing laaities into her yard. Merencia Skippers also accuses the officer of being dronk when he shot her pit bull twice during the incident in Houmoed Street, Voorbrug on Sunday.

She says she was left in shock as her dog, Siena, was not aggressive. “The dog wasn’t worried about whoever came in here, the dog just came out of her kennel because she wanted to get away from her litter,” Merencia explained. “The officer then came in and fired two shots, I caught him when he fired the second one.”

ON DUTY: The City officer. PICTURES: SUPPLIED Merencia tells the Daily Voice that the officer didn’t fire a warning shot like Saps normally do. “I asked him why and he said, ‘what am I doing in my own yard’, that’s when I smelled alcohol on him and his colleague,” she claimed. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for Law Enforcement, confirmed that the incident is being investigated.

“The City's Law Enforcement Department confirms the incident where a dog was shot and killed by an on-duty officer while busy pursuing a suspect that ran into the yard of the said address. The matter is being investigated,” Dyason said. He did not respond to queries about whether the officer was under the influence of alcohol or not. A hartseer Merencia says Siena’s litter is suffering.