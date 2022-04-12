A Delft resident who founded a local football team says his players is barely able to play the beautiful game as their pitch has more sand than grass.

David Adendorf, 51, said the Shining Stars team are unable to play on their regular field at the Voorbrug Sports Complex due to ongoing construction and have been forced to play on a makeshift field further down the road.

“Our clubhouse is in Sakrivier Street in Leiden but we have to go to Central Field in Voorburg to play our matches on a pitch behind the rugby field.

“The rugby field is green and beautiful but every week we have to go clean the field so we can play or even practise.

“We cannot play here because the pitch is net vol sand and that is dangerous for the laaities.”

WAIT: Founder David Adendorf. Picture: Supplied

The Leiden resident says that the club started in Elsies River in 2006 but in 2012 they moved to Delft, while they are affiliated with SAFA Cape Town.

He says he has been speaking to ward councillors about the condition of the sub-standard field.

“Right next to our clubhouse there is a massive field that is being used to dump waste and the guys burn copper.

“We have been asking why that field cannot be cleaned and have a fence put around it so that we can use that but we are still waiting.”

Ward 20 councillor Dineo Masiu says she is aware of the issues: “The clubs asked the City to fix the Voorbrug Sports Complex and that is what is happening since the start of the year.

“We ask for the community to be patient as complications have delayed construction at certain stages.”

