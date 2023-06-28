A Delft father’s family have been frantically searching for him for two weeks after he mysteriously disappeared from the Unibell train station in Belhar, where he was working as a private security guard. They claim that the 38-year-old Lonwabo Mangali, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 14, was kidnapped by two ouens wearing the uniform of PPE Security, the company he works for.

A colleague informed the family that the two men had told them that they were taking Lonwabo to the other side of the site, and the dad of two complied as he was new. “He has only been working there for two months so one would expect that he would listen to instructions,” a relative, who did not wish to be named, said.“However he hasn’t been seen or heard of since and the company also isn’t helping.” The family member said they started to become concerned when Lonwabo did not return home for two days.

“Lonwabo wouldn’t run away. He loves his wife and his kids. Something must've happened,” the relative said. They decided to go to the police with his colleagues, while other family members checked mortuaries, hospitals and enquired at other police stations. “We contacted the company, and what is so strange is that there is nothing recorded in the book that states who came to fetch him, what time, or a car registration,” the relative added.

“The only record they have is of him clocking in and clocking out at six the next morning [Thursday]. “We also learnt that they don’t operate with Quantums but rather drive bakkies to transport their employees.” A manager at the company in Milnerton, who did not want to give his name to the Daily Voice, said he was aware of the matter.