Delft police are looking for the shooters who murdered a young father who was sitting in his car with his daughter. Sergio Marcus was shot four times and died at the scene in Koringblom Street in Roosendal.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday at about 1.30pm in Koringblom Street, Roosendal, Delft, where a 23-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “According to reports, Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation. SCENE: Residents and cops in Koringblom Street. Picture: Leon Knipe On Wednesday, his family said they were not ready to speak yet.

People took to Facebook to express their condolences, describing the deceased as a good man. Writing on the page of Waar Brandit innie Delft, Dalene said: “So sad, I knew him, he was such a beautiful soul, I will miss you Sergio. Fly high my boy thinking of your daughter, sweet little one.” Rashieda wrote: “They are killing our youth for nothing. Last month they shot my son's classmate three times just for his phone. This is a tragedy just because he didn't want to give his phone and the change of the bread so sad can't deal anymore.”