A convicted cop killer who opened fire on a group of officers from Delft has been sentenced to life in the mang by the Western Cape High Court. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says that Mzuhleli Tshanda, 30, was sentenced for the murder of constable Songezo Khethiwe more than three years after the fatal shooting.

She explains that on July 21, 2019, officers from the Delft SAPS’s crime prevention unit were on patrol when they saw a man and a woman walking into Spekboom Street. “Upon approaching them, the male person started firing shots towards the police vehicle, and as a result constable Songezo Khethiwe sustained gunshot wounds in his right arm,” Hani adds. LIFE INNIE TRONK: Mzuhleli Tshanda, 30 “Constable Khethiwe was fatally wounded and one of the two constables sustained bullet wounds on her right arm, while the third one was uninjured.

“The police vehicle that they were driving in had bullet holes with both right windows shattered.” She says 10 cartridges and two projectiles were recovered at the crime scene. She says a few minutes later, other members of the Delft unit were also on patrol when an unknown man ran across the road in front of them, brandishing a firearm.

“A chase ensued and the suspect started shooting at the police. “The police ordered the suspect to surrender, however, the suspect resorted to firing at police. In the ensuing shootout, cops wounded and apprehended the suspect.