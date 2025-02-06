The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that the 14-year-old Delft boy who was smeared with human faeces was transferred to another school. The Grade 8 learner was bullied by four boys who attacked him inside a toilet cubicle last Friday, 31 January.

The 14-year-old boy who was bullied at Leiden High School. Picture: Supplied After the incident, the boy told his mother he didn’t want to go back to school because he didn’t want to be the laughing stock. On Wednesday, the Leiden High School learners protested in support of the victim and refused to go back to class. The WCED said they were there and after speaking to the protesters, classes resumed.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond also confirmed that they have found an alternative school for the victim. She says: “There was a protest outside the school this morning. The WCED sent officials to the school to address the learners and they returned to class. Teaching resumed, and the school operated as normal. “Law enforcement and police officials were also on the premises to ensure safety and stability.

More on this 14-year-old boy's harrowing bullying experience at Delft school

She adds that the learner has been successfully transferred to another school, the boy’s mother is unhappy about the distance he must now travel. The mom says: “They said he must go to a school which is far from us. I have explained that I’m unemployed and can’t afford transport, and requested he be transferred to a school within walking distance from my home.” The 41-year-old mother revealed she has opened a case with the Delft Police as she seeks justice for her son.