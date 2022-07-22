Kaapse residents say a popular fishing spot near Strandfontein is an accident waiting to happen while an upgrade by the City is yet to happen. Fisherman’s Lane, better known as Broken Road, has been a point of contention between the City of Cape Town and fishermen for over 10 years and in 2019, a R25 million upgrade was approved.

As part of the planned development, it was to receive a braai area, improved roads and toilet facilities, and landscaping. Bayview resident and lifelong fisherman, Andre Arendse, 61, blames “slapgat officials” for the delay. “They are just taking us for a gat like they always do with coloured communities and I will not be surprised if no work is ever done there,” he says.

“All they do is hold public participation meetings so they can tick the boxes and tell their bosses that they did it but they already know that nothing will be done.” Fellow angler and Strandontein resident Errol Adams said the lack of streetlights has created a breeding ground for skelms. “There is a wall there that can fall and it will fall on fishermen who often stand underneath it, or children playing.

“Because it is so dark there, the guys have to be on constant watch for robbers while they are fishing.” But Mayco member for spatial planning and development, Eddie Andrews, said everything was on track. “The project was awarded to the recommended contractor in June 2022 and is in the appeal period, which is expected to end on 27 July 2022.