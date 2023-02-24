The family of slain Chad Basson has again been dealt a heavy hand with the case being postponed for the past three weeks. The family said they have spent more money on travelling to courts than on food.

Cornelius Basson, Chad’s father, says each time the case gets called up and within five minutes, proceedings are over and it’s postponed again. “It’s just so frustrating that after all these years it still gets postponed like this.” Chad was 19 when he tragically lost his life in Mitchells Plain in 2018.

DEAD: Chad, 19. The young man was posthumously awarded the Presidential Order of Mendi in Silver for bravery after he threw himself in front of a group of friends when a volley of shots were fired in their direction. Chad was the only one who died that night. At the time of the shooting, residents believed Chad and his friends, who had been attending a 21st birthday party, might have been mistaken for gangsters.

The suspect fled the scene but parents Cornelius and Dawn wouldn’t go down without a fight and made it their mission to seek justice for their son by finding the person responsible for his death. Two years later, the alleged shooter Jeffrey ‘Percy’ Afrika was traced to Gqeberha, where he was arrested by Anti-Gang Unit member detective-sergeant Bradley Schuurman. Afrika was charged with murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at the Cape Town Regional Court. On Thursday, the matter was postponed due to no interpreter being available. Cornelius says the back and forth to court took him and his wife back to the days when they were searching for their son’s killer.

Cornelius Basson .Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) “This case is in limbo and so is our life. There is never an interpreter available or they look for a clerk, that is the problem now.” Community Police Forum member and Mitchells Plain United Residents Association coordinator Linda Jones also voiced her frustration with the judiciary system. “The State is running around like crazy looking for interpreters to assist in this case, to no avail. How must they proceed without one?