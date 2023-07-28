Damning allegations against the victims of the VIP blue light assault surfaced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The eight VIP presidential protection services officers who are accused of assaulting three men on the N1 in Gauteng are applying for bail.

They face charges of pointing of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault, and defeating the ends of justice. Video of the assault went viral on social media. Judgment in their bail application is expected to be handed down on Tuesday (August 1).

In court on Thursday, Newzroom Africa reported that the defence attorney for the accused said the injuries sustained by the victims, especially the one laying on the ground was because of alcohol intake. They also denied intimidating any State witnesses. When asked about the victims lying on the ground.

One of the defence attorney further argued that his instruction is that the the four occupants were drunk. “I’m not sure if it was a result of the injuries or as a result of the alcohol intake.” The State said they would disprove this evidence when the trial began.