Nearly 10 years has passed since four-year-old Shaskia Michaels from Mitchells Plain disappeared without a trace. The curly-haired meisie would’ve celebrated her 14th birthday on 2 April and even though she is not physically with her family anymore, her memory still lives on.

On Sunday, the family had a celebratory lunch to commemorate her special day. Her ouma Roslyn Faroa says every year, without fail, she buys a cake on the Shaskia’s birthday and calls the family to join in the celebrations. LIVING IN HOPE: Granny Roslyn Faroa still believes. Picture: Leon Lestrade Sometimes they even hand out something small to the children in the road, with one wish – that their little girl returns home.

Shaskia mysteriously vanished on 5 September 2013 from her Bayern Munich Road home in Freedom Park while playing outside. A massive search was launched, especially after it came to light that her little neighbour and friend Kauthar Bobbs, five, also disappeared a year prior in October. However, nothing was ever heard from the two children again, even when rewards of thousands of rands were offered.

GONE MISSING: Kauthar Bobbs. Now almost a decade later, the family of Shaskia says they still have hope of finding her alive and well. Shaskia’s aunty, Simone Faroa, tells the Daily Voice that her niece’s disappearance still haunts her every day. “But her birthday and the day she went missing are the worst. She was like my baby.

“That morning I still brushed her hair and kissed her before I went to work, en iets sê vir my, bly by die huis, but I needed to go to work. “That day I still went to work swaar-swaar, now I sit and wonder, what if I just listened to that voice that told me to stay?” The hartseer aunt hopes that as a 14-year-old teen, Shaskia will be able to read about herself in the newspaper or online, and contact them.

PLEA TO COME HOME: Little Shaskia Michaels. File photo “Please, we love you and we miss you, and if someone took her and they see this, please send her home, we are waiting, we won’t ask questions.” Ouma Roslyn says she dreams of the day when “Shaskia rocks up at their house driving her own car and looking happy”. “That is the type of child she was. I also know that she is still alive, I can feel it.”