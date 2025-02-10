A RAVENSMEAD father who was in mourning was gunned down at his murdered son’s funeral. Shortly after the killing on Saturday morning, the shooter was beaten to death by kwaad community members.

The suspect and the victim lay alongside each other as the police and forensic experts combed the scene for clues. The father had been at Beverly Court, standing next to the coffin that carried his son only known as Brampie. The 26-year-old son was murdered last Wednesday.

A community member said two shooters approached the 54-year-old man and shot him. The source says: “One of them went back to make sure that the father was dead, and that is when he was caught by the community members. “He was beaten with stanchion steel posts and also pelted with slabs. The community is fed up with the nonsense that is happening in the area.”

The resident added that the deceased shooter was on trial for murder and was banned from the are as part of his bail conditions. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Ravensmead detectives registered two separate murder cases for investigation following a shooting incident that occurred this morning Saturday at 8.45am at Beverly Court, Ravensmead. He reports: “A 54-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by a 26-year-old man.

“The alleged shooter was beaten to death at the scene of the incident. The motive is believed to be gang-related. “The suspect then ran away but was chased and apprehended by the community who attended the funeral and was beaten to death.” Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the Ravensmead SAPS Standby detectives on 021 933 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Ravensmead Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they were dismayed by the event of two deaths at the funeral. Spokesperson Lucian Davids adds: “Historically, this is the first incident of this nature, and as Ravensmead CPF, we condemn in the strongest terms this terrible precedent. It is an unspeakable act to do while someone is being laid to rest. “This does not inspire confidence in families, crime is creeping much closer to our personal spaces and creates conditions where the community is forced to act outside of legal bounds.