A Manenberg couple and their landlord have died in a tragic fire incident. Jonathan Hoofmeester, 45, is said to have died on top of his wife Muriel Petersen, 44, like he was shielding her from the raging flames.

Meanwhile, Abubaker Jansen, 58, died next to them on the floor in the Gonubie Street home. The incident happened around 3am on Tuesday after Abubaker’s son’s girlfriend tipped over a tin with burning plastic. Died in flames: Abubaker Jansen The landlord’s sister Fatima Johnson says: “My nephew and his girlfriend were looking for a kitten but there was no electricity, they used the can so they could see where it went.

“The tin was on the floor and when it fell, they quickly picked it up but then there was burning plastic which set alight the mattress and then the whole house burned. “My brother, Abubaker, was with the couple who rented from him. “The door fell on John and his wife and then their room went up in flames.”

Shielded: Victim Muriel Petersen Muriel’s heartbroken mom, Janet Petersen, 74, says she last saw her daughter on Sunday. “She lived down the road from me, and she would always come by my house to greet me, which is something she would do every day. “I already miss her kindness, love and her love was returned by everyone in the community.

“She was slightly mentally disabled, she was a slow child. “She has four children, the eldest is 16 and the youngest is only seven years old.” Heartbroken: Muriel’s mom Janet Petersen Jonathan’s sister Janine Bredecamp, 43, says they informed the children about the incident.

“The children are heartbroken. They didn’t live with them, the youngest is with me, two are with my father and another with my mother. “The couple were married for many years and they lived on the other side of Manenberg.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Manenberg Police registered an inquest.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for City Fire & Rescue Service says: “The bodies of the three victims, one female and two males, were discovered in a room in the formal structure. “A third male received second degree burn wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.”