A warrant of arrest has been issued against school transport driver Mninikhaya Mvuli, the man accused of causing the death of six children in Mitchells Plain earlier this year. This comes after the 56-year-old pastor from Khayelitsha failed to show up for his court appearance on Friday.

Mvuli was set to take the stand at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where an additional count of culpable homicide was to be added to his charge sheet after a Grade 9 learner from Lentegeur High School also died of his injuries in hospital in July. The 15-year-old was the lone survivor of the crash and was airlifted to hospital on the day of the crash. TRAGEDY: Wreck of bakkie on AZ Berman Drive. File photo Mvuli currently faces five charges of culpable homicide after he allegedly lost control of the bakkie he was driving and transporting the learners in, before slamming into a tree and a traffic light on AZ Berman Drive, causing the canopy of the bakkie to shatter.

Lelam Betiwe, five, (Grade R from Duneside Primary), Katlego Banga (Grade 2 from Wespoort Primary), Lathitha Eiman, nine, (Grade 2 from Ridgeville Primary), Linathi Madalana, 12, (Grade 5 from Harvester Primary) and 13-year-old Lwethi Mckerry (Grade 5 from Highlands Primary) were identified as the five angels who passed on, on the tragic day in May. Mvuli was seen walking into the courthouse on Friday, but when his name was called out, he was a “no-show”. FALLEN ANGELS: Lelam, Lathitha, Katlego, Lwethu and Linathi. Whispers could be heard in the hof as mense begun speculating about his whereabouts.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum deputy chairperson Veranique “Benji” Williams says the community hasn’t forgotten the tragic day and still seek justice for the dead children. “This accident affected not only Mitchells Plain but the whole of the Western Cape, so our people want to see justice served. “When news came through that the driver was a no-show at court, it made us feel as if the system again let us down, because he was released with the trust that he will return to court,” Benji explains.