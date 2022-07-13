A man died at Mashamba Village in Limpopo after participating in a dop drinking competition where the winner gets R200.

“The police in Waterval outside Louis Trichardt have opened a case of inquest following an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba Village where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a ‘drinking competition’,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“In the (competition), the winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time would get R200 cash.”

Mojapelo said one of the competitors “immediately collapsed” thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.