PHILIPPI police are investigating a case of murder at an alleged drug den in Hanover Park following a shooting incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The incident took place at a notorious drug den known as the “Horror House” in Turflane Walk, where suspected skollies opened fire at three occupants during load shedding after 3am.

It is believed that two managed to escape but one succumbed to his injuries, with the deceased’s bullet- riddled body found in an open field nearby. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana reports: “According to reports the members were busy patrolling when they received information that there was a shooting incident at the mentioned address. “The members then proceeded to the crime scene where upon arrival they found the body of a male with gunshot wounds sustained to his body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive behind the shooting incident forms part of a police investigation. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Hanover Park Community Police Forum’s Kashiefa Mohamad said that the shooting is gang related and the Horror House is like a ‘pella pos’ where skollies hide out.

She explains: “Around 3.15am the shooting happened and it was load shedding at that time. “Apparently, they [shooters] missed the other two but the one guy was killed. “This is not something new where people get shot inside the Horror House. This is the first person that was killed so far since the weekend, there were a lot of shootings but no injuries.”

Kashiefa adds: “This is going to be a big problem because the load shedding is a big concern as the shooting is rising in the load shedding. “Since the load shedding started over the weekend the gun violence has escalated. Hanover Park is a red zone area. Here is a gang war, so for an area like this to have load shedding is a big problem. “Other things that are escalating are the stabbing and stone throwing. It starts with stone throwing, then escalates to stabbing and that escalates to shooting.”