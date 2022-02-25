Grassy Park police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old man who they say was a known drug dealer on Wednesday night.

The man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Daniel Crescent and Solomons Street just after 10.30pm.

Grassy Park SAPS Commander Colonel Dawood Laing says: “The victim was shot in his upper body by occupants in a white Ford vehicle and died on the scene.

“Prior to the shooting, the victim was arrested on several occasions for multiple drug charges. The guys who operate in the area affiliate themselves with turfs but we cannot confirm if the shooting is gang-related as the investigation continues.”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, a 50-year-old resident said they were sleeping when the shots went off.

“I heard the skote and when I looked outside my window, I saw the police were here and the guy was lying on the ground.

“None of the neighbours came out because we are mostly elderly people living around here so they stayed inside.

“We have a field nearby so there are always guys walking around here.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the murder is being investigated by Grassy Park Police with no arrests yet.

