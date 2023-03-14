A Bonteheuwel man says he is excited to represent South Africa after he was selected for the National Deaf Sevens Rugby team. Tashriq Parker, 23, who has been deaf in both ears since he was a child, will represent the country at the Deaf World Cup later this year in Argentina.

This will be South Africa’s first time in a World Deaf Rugby tournament since 1995. “It came very unexpectedly, as I’ve been dreaming about this opportunity for a very long time. It’s a feeling that I have never felt before,” Tashriq tells Daily Voice. SPEEDY: Tashriq, 23 He says the call-up came after he participated at a training camp in Pretoria.

“I went to training trials in Pretoria and I thought I didn’t do very well, I was coached by the great Marlize van der Merwe and head coach Peter de Villiers.” Tashriq went deaf around the age of two after medication ruptured his eardrums. He started playing rugby from the age of four and all through his school career, where he was also an excellent sprinter.

Tashriq was a professional decathlon athlete and says he was chosen for the Deaf Sevens for his speed and running ability. Despite his disability, he has always pursued his goals. “Disability doesn’t define you; if you really wanna do what you want, you thrive and sacrifice regardless of anything,” he adds.

He has already undergone 16 operations to try and fix his hearing, which has been partially restored. “I was deaf in both ears but after many, many years of operations, I’m now 80% on my left ear and 30% on my right ear. “But most times it won’t be like that because at times it switches off completely, to a point where I can’t hear anything at all.”

Proud father Nadeem, says the family is thrilled about Tashriq’s call-up. PROUD: With mom Nadeema and dad Nadeem Parker “We are ecstatic about it. We didn’t expect it at all.” Bontas ward councillor Angus McKenzie adds that Tashriq has achieved the highest sporting honour in his field.