The deaf community of Cape Town received good news at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday. After several postponements, the gang-rape case of a deaf Bonteheuwel woman was finally moved to the Parow Regional Court, where a permanent sign language interpreter has been assigned to translate the matter.

The four suspects, aged 23, 22, 18 and 17, are accused of attacking the 45-year-old woman while she was standing outside her house in December 2022, smoking an entjie. According to the woman, she was knocked unconscious and when she awoke, the accused were taking turns to rape her in a toilet. She claims the ordeal lasted for four hours. After reporting the case the woman says she experienced many problems, with courts not having a sign language interpreter available, even for her consultations.

After civil group Action Society stepped in, the Department of Justice committed to assigning an interpreter to the case. Action Society spokesperson Kaylynn Palm says: “The family made contact with us to assist with the matter since they’ve experienced challenges, especially when it came to a sign-language interpreter for consultation. SPOKESPERSON: Action Society’s Palm. “All we would like to see is that the matter is taken seriously, and that ultimately the woman sees justice.”

The survivor’s sister said the ruling gave them a measure of peace. “She hasn’t been coping well, especially because it brought back childhood trauma, with the feeling of no one understanding her,” she added. “She felt like no one would believe her, so when it was postponed it was even harder on her; but now she is in a safe place and also at peace knowing that her case is receiving attention.”