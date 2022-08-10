An innocent deaf man has been shot and killed by evil skollies who opened fire in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. His brother, who wished not to be named, says Jason Edward Beesley was outside fixing his mom’s drain when the shooting happened in Banhoek Street, Tafelsig.

The family says the skollies shot Jason seven times. They say the 36-year-old was completely deaf and would not have been able to hear the gunshots or warnings from neighbours to run. The hartseer brother says: “I was in bed when I heard eight shots.

“I said to myself that the shots were going off quite close to our house. “At that moment I obviously didn’t realise what had happened to my brother. STRUCK: Brother points at bullet hole on house door. Picture: Leon knipe “A few minutes after the shots, my mom went outside and noticed that Jason was lying in the front yard, he was on his right side.

“She tried to shout at him to stand up so they could go inside the house. “But my brother was deaf and he wouldn’t have heard anything even when the shots went off. “People shouted but he didn’t hear that and he couldn’t speak properly.”

He tells the Daily Voice they are baffled as to why Jason was targeted. “My mom kept shouting Jason’s name but then he wasn’t waking up and then she saw his face and that is when she knew that he was dead. “Jason was hit seven times, he had holes in his back and neck.

“He was not a gangster at all, he was just holding piece jobs and never bothered anyone.” STRUCK: Brother points at bullet hole on house door. Picture: Leon knipe Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Mitchells Plain Police attended a murder scene Sunday at about 1.15pm in Banhoek Street, where a 36-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”