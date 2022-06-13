A deaf teenager was mercilessly gunned down by skollies while walking home in Manenberg on Saturday. The heartbroken ouma of Faried Atson, 17, says he was killed for no reason just a week before his birthday.

Washiela, 55, says the boy, who was deaf in both ears, begged for his life just metres from his home in Storms River Road as the heartless gangsters opened fire. She says Faried, who was in his final year at the Silverstream School of Skills woke up and after eating a slice of bread, he asked her for R1 for an entjie. HEARTBROKEN: Mother Washiela, 55 “I gave him R5 and he went to the shop. He was doing casual work as a painter and told me he is going to see the guy because he still owed him money,” says Washiela.

“Not long after that I heard the skote go off and I went outside and still saw the car and shouted at them that they are n***ers. “When I asked who had been shot, they said Faried. I ran to him and he was still alive but couldn’t talk. I was told that they shot him in the leg first and he fell and begged for his life and ran into a yard, but they chased after him and shot him.” SCENE: The killers opened fire in Storms River Road. Picture supplied Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the shooting and says the gunmen were driving a silver Mercedes-Benz.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday morning at about 10.10am in Storms River Road, Manenberg, where a 17-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. A murder case was opened for further investigation. “According to reports, several shots were fired at him and he ran for cover. “The unknown suspect followed him and fatally wounded him.

“The suspect then got into a silver Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene.” Washiela says the family is shocked at the senseless murder and are hartseer as they were set to host a birthday bash for him next week. “He was supposed to turn 18 on the 19th of June and the family was going to have a nice lunch for him.

“Faried was not born deaf but was in a car accident at 10 years old and got hearing aids in both ears. “We are very heartbroken because he was a good child and was in his final year at school. “Just a few weeks ago we went to fetch the stuff for his farewell that would have been on 25 October.