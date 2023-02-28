While mystery surrounds a shooting that occurred in Manenberg on Monday morning, community activists have assured residents that it was most likely “just a once-off occurrence”. The lifeless body of an unidentified man was found along the busy Duinefontein Road with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police spokesperson Ian Bennett confirmed that officers found the body around 6.30am. “Manenberg SAPS members were called to the scene where they found the lifeless body of a male approximately in his late 50s,” Bennett explained. “He had a gunshot wound to his face.

“It is alleged that he put up a fight when he was accosted and robbed. “His assailants then shot him in the face, killing him instantly.” Bennett said a case of murder has been opened for investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

FOUND: Man robbed and killed along Duinefontein Road. Picture: Leon Knipe Community activist and member of the Manenberg Business Forum Desmond Syce claimed that the shooting wasn’t gang-related and “did not sit well” with gangsters in the area. “At the moment we have all the gangs involved in the business forum,” he said. “They also don’t want these shootings in Manenberg and rather want to invest in the growth of the community.”

Syce, who referred to the gang leader figures as “stakeholders” and “businessmen”, added that the focus is no longer on shooting but on the construction, security and cleaning contracts coming into the community. “All we can do is keep on praying for the peace we have been experiencing for the past weeks,” he added. “I am even sure Monday’s incident got sorted out already.”