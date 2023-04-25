A Lavender Hill man has handed himself over to police after allegedly stabbing his life partner to death in a fit of jealous rage. The hartseer children of mom Julia Phillips, 51, says they begged their father David Fortune, 56, to hand himself over to police after the discovery of their mother’s body on Sunday.

The crime scene in Constitutional Court saw residents express their disbelief after the couple’s eight-year-old daughter discovered her mother’s body after the argument. STABBED IN HER HEAD: Mother Julia Phillips, 51. Picture supplied Julia’s sister Sarah Kiewitz, 55, says the couple had been together for over 30 years and had three children but were never legally married. She says she could not believe her ears when the couple’s daughter ran to her home saying her mother had been killed after the couple attended a party in the court.

“There is a young man in the court who was celebrating his birthday and Julia and David were both there,” says Sarah. “We were informed that one of the guys at the party was dancing with Julia and David became kwaad and said: ‘n*** haar sommer’.” CONCERN: Constitutional Court. Sarah says David stormed off and went to the couple’s Wendy house and Julia left the party to find him.

“All the years he was a very jealous person but Julia was an outgoing and friendly person en hulle het baie baklei,” says Sarah. “Their youngest daughter, Rosaline, was at her ouma’s house and went down to the Wendy house to look for her mother and that is when she found her body. “When I got there, I got such a skrik to see the stoep covered in blood. There was talk about a chain being used but the forensics people told me there was no blood on the chain.

“They found a knife behind the door that was used to stab her in the head and then David ran away.” Eldest daughter Daveen Goliath, 25, says she went looking for her father and when she questioned him, he admitted to stabbing her mother but had no idea that she had died. “He gave himself up to the police and we heard he will be going to court. It is very difficult for us because he is our father,” she says.

“We spoke to him and told him to hand himself over to the police. “He is going to make a confession that he stabbed her in the head. We know he was a jealous man and my little sister is still very traumatised after finding her body.” Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, says: “Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood.